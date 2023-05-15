China to give timely notice of special envoy's visit to Ukraine, Russia — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. Beijing will provide a detailed itinerary of Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui’s planned visit to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia in due course, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a briefing on Monday.

"We will provide concrete information about the visits in a timely manner; please keep following [the information updates]," Wang said. He added that China would continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in reaching a political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.

On April 26, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, during a phone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, that China would send its special envoy for Eurasian affairs to Ukraine to help resolve the crisis. The Chinese Foreign Ministry then specified that the high-level mission had been delegated to veteran diplomat Li, who had served as China's deputy foreign minister from 2008 to 2009 and as China's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Russia from 2009 to 2019.

On May 12, China's Foreign Ministry reported that Li Hui will visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia starting from May 15 to discuss a potential political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.