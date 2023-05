ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. Turkey’s incumbent leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has garnered 49.76% of votes as 92% of ballots have been counted, while his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has scored 44.49%, TRT television reported.

According to a vote count by state-run TV channel Anadolu, Erdogan is leading with 49.73% support with 95% of ballots counted, he is followed by Kilicdaroglu with 44.52%.