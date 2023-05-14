Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders to meet in Chisinau on June 1 and in Brussels in July

YEREVAN, May 14. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will hold a five-party talks on the normalization of relations between their countries on June 1 in Chisinau, the press service of the Armenian government said on Sunday.

"A trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Council President Charles Michel, and Azerbaijani President Ilhan Aliyev was held in Brussels. An agreement was reached to continue discussions on June 1 in Chisinau as part of the European Political Community summit and a five-party meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Council President Charles Michel. A trilateral meeting between the Armenian prime minister, Azerbaijani president and European Council president is scheduled to be held in July in Brussels," it said.