Polling station at Turkey’s presidential, parliamentary elections closed

ANKARA, May 14. /TASS/. Polling stations at Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey closed at 5:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p/m/ Moscow time).

Overall, a total of 191,884 ballot boxes will be installed in the country and abroad. There are 64 million eligible voters.

No serious violations or incidents were reported during the voting amid the enhanced security measures.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traditionally voted in Istanbul, while his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition party - Republican People's Party (CHP), cast his vote in Ankara.

Three candidates are participating in the presidential election. A candidate needs to receive more than 50% to avoid a runoff. However, local political experts see the possibility of a second round, which, in this case, will be held on May 28.

Along with presidential vote, citizens of Turkey are also electing members of the Grand National Assembly, Turkey’s unicameral parliament. A total of 36 parties are contesting parliamentary seats.