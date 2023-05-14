Turkish elections going without incident in Istanbul — officials

ISTANBUL, May 14. /TASS/. No incidents have been reported so far in Turkey since the country’s polling stations opened for presidential and parliamentary elections, law enforcement sources told TASS on Sunday.

"The situation is quiet everywhere. There have been no reports of incidents," one source said.

Voting started at 8 am and will wrap up at 5 pm. The presidential contenders are incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Sinan Ogan, who was nominated by the ATA Alliance party.