Kharkov transport infrastructure damaged in explosions — official

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. A transport infrastructure facility has been damaged in Kharkov explosions, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkov Region Military Administration said on Sunday.

"A transport infrastructure facility has been damaged in Kharkov’s Novobavarsky District," he said on Telegram.

Sergey Lysak, the head of the Dnepropetrovsk Region Military Administration, said on Telegram that infrastructure and a transportation company had been hit in the Nikopol District.

Air raid warnings were issued across all of Ukraine overnight. Explosions were reported in the Sumy and Ternopol regions.