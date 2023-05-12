Belarus deploys tank units to bolster border protection in combat readiness inspection

MINSK, May 12. /TASS/. Belarusian tank units are fulfilling the objectives of bolstering state border protection during the combat readiness inspection, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Some tank platoons are fulfilling the objective of reinforcing the state border of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry’s press office said in a statement.

The tank units are also practicing protection, defense and organization of the ground in the areas of their amassment, conducting qualification firing exercises from tank guns and small arms and tactical training measures as part of the new stage of the combat readiness inspection of the republic’s armed forces that began in early May, it said.

The new stage of the troop combat readiness inspection primarily involves military units stationed in the Grodno, Brest and Minsk Regions, in particular, Air Force and Air Defense Troops, special operations forces, missile, artillery and logistic support units. The inspection envisages carrying out drills of various scope, including a call-up of servicemen from the reserve whose number will not exceed 1,000 personnel.