Zelensky's possible visit to Vatican not directly linked to ‘peace mission’ — source

ROME, May 12. /TASS/. A meeting between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Pope Francis, which may take place on Saturday as part of the Ukrainian leader's brief visit to Rome, is not directly linked to the ‘peace mission’ announced by the pontiff, a Vatican source told TASS on Friday.

According to the source, the Vatican had not planned the meeting and "received the request only a few days ago."

"The 'peace mission' is a special initiative, for now it remains non-public," the source added, explaining that the pontiff usually meets with heads of state at their request.

As most Italian media noted on Friday, if the meeting takes place, the sides will discuss the peace settlement. The ANSA news agency reported the preparations for it the day before, citing sources. TASS sources in the Vatican called it "very likely". At the same time, it became known that Zelensky, who is expected in Berlin, may visit Rome this weekend, where he will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The Ukrainian president last visited the Vatican in February 2020. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal was granted an audience with the Pope on April 27, when he was in Rome for a conference on the country's reconstruction.

Pope Francis earlier told reporters of his press pool about the Holy See's "not yet public peace mission" on the Ukrainian settlement. Both Russia and Ukraine later said they had no information on the matter.

Previously, both Pope Francis and senior Vatican hierarchs had repeatedly said they were willing to mediate the Ukrainian settlement. The pontiff has agreed to travel personally to Kiev, where he has been invited, on the condition that he also visit Moscow. He also expressed a desire to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin, however, said it had received no information on the matter through official channels.