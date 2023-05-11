Negotiators likely to extend grain deal with some of them seeking to limit Russia’s role

ANKARA, May 11. /TASS/. Participants in the Istanbul grain talks will likely agree to extend the deal, but some of them propose limiting Russia’s capacity to use the grain corridor, an official in Ankara close to the Turkish delegation told TASS on Thursday.

"There is a chance that the parties will agree to extend the deal. However, there is an issue. [Some] are opposed to Russia’s sending its grain via that corridor. And attempts are being made to squeeze Russia or restrict" its role, the official said.

According to him, Ankara views the extension of the grain deal as essential ahead of the Turkish general election on Sunday. "No doubt, Turkey and Russia go together at these negotiations, and yet problems remain," the official added.

On Thursday, Istanbul is hosting the second and final round of talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on the extension of the grain deal and the implementation of the Russian part of the agreement on the supply of grain and fertilizers. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin is taking part in the negotiations. It is also known that the UN is represented by the Under-Secretary-General, Martin Griffiths. Trilateral and four-party negotiations are being held, and there are also plans to hold bilateral meetings.