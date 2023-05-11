Putin not trying to force any position on Ukraine on Turkish leader — Erdogan’s spokesman

ANKARA, May 11. /TASS/. Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a far-sighted leader who does not seek to impose a choice in the Ukrainian issue on his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In an interview with CNN Turk on Thursday, Kalin said, "Mr. Putin is a far-sighted leader who understands that no such things can be imposed on Erdogan. Erdogan and Putin have a very good and strong relationship that is trusting and based on mutual trust." "It is thanks to this that we can work on Syria, the Astana process, the grain corridor and other critical issues," he added.

Commenting on the dialogue on Ukraine, Kalin said that "Russia is well aware of Turkey’s position." "We have been telling the Russian side that the conflict must end on the basis of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and while preserving its political independence, given the return of all annexed territories," he maintained.

Kalin mentioned his Moscow visit in March, when, he said, "bilateral issues were discussed more." "Well, in the end, we touched on the topic of Ukraine," he added.

When asked by the TV host if Putin supported Erdogan ahead of the May 14 general election in Turkey, Kalin made it clear that such a question was not very politically correct in the context of the elections and that "any support is out of the question." He reiterated that the two leaders have a very effective relationship that "allows for a top-notch diplomacy.".