China to proceed from Xi’s principles on Ukraine, top diplomat says

BEIJING, May 11. /TASS/. China will be guided by the principles of its leader Xi Jinping in resolving the Ukrainian problem, the country’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at a meeting in Paris with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"Chinese leader Xi Jinping formulated four principles that must necessarily be respected. This is the starting point from which the Chinese side will take a stand on the Ukrainian crisis and take measures to resolve it," China’s MFA quoted Qin as saying in a statement on its website. The four principles are the respect of sovereignty, compliance with the UN Charter, taking into account each side’s concerns and the use of peaceful ways of resolving the conflict.

Beijing will make efforts to resolve the Ukrainian issue by political means, on the basis of communication being maintained with each of the interested parties. Qin pledged that China "will continue to play a constructive role for that.".