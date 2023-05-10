Vatican informs about talks with Russia, Ukraine on ‘peace mission’

ROME, May 11. /TASS/. Moscow and Kiev have been in contact over the "peace mission" announced earlier by Pope Francis, Vatican Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin said on Wednesday.

"I really believe it (the mission - TASS) will move forward," the ANSA news agency quoted him as saying. According to the cardinal, there are developments, which are "at a confidential level."

"[Moscow and Kiev] had said they didn’t know anything about it [the mission], but then there were contacts where it was clarified on both sides that there had been a misunderstanding," the cardinal stated.

After his pastoral visit to Hungary, Pope Francis told reporters that a "peace mission" was to be carried out to put an end to the Ukraine conflict. According to the pope, the mission "is not yet public" and the details would be revealed later.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that the Kremlin is aware of Pope Francis’ considerations concerning the resolution of the Ukraine crisis, but Moscow knows nothing about any specifics.