Israel tells Hamas it is ready to call truce with Gaza groups — TV

CAIRO, May 10. /TASS/. The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which rules the Gaza Strip, has been informed by the Israeli authorities through mediators that they are ready for a ceasefire with the Palestinian groups in the enclave, Al-Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

According to the TV channel, "mediators have told Hamas that Israel is ready to observe the truce."

It was reported that representatives of Egypt, Qatar and the UN were involved in talks between radical Palestinian groups in Gaza and the Israeli authorities.