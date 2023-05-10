Georgian president not happy about Russia’s move to waive visa requirement for Georgians

TBILISI, May 10. /TASS/. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili views Russia’s move to waive the visa requirement for Georgian nationals and lift its ban on flights to and from the Caucasian country as a provocation.

"Another Russian provocation! Resuming direct flights and lifting visa ban with Georgia is unacceptable as long as Russia continues its aggression on Ukraine and occupies our territory!" she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree waiving the visa requirement for Georgian citizens starting on May 15. Another presidential decree lifted bans prohibiting Russian air carriers from conducting flights to and from Georgia and tour companies from selling tours to Georgia.

Visa requirements between Russia and Georgia were introduced in 2000 based on Moscow’s decision. However, Georgia waived visas for Russians in 2012. Under Georgian law, Russian citizens can visit the country without a visa and stay for up to a year. Tbilisi severed diplomatic relations with Moscow following Russia’s recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008.