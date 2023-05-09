Belarus’ State Security Committee foils attempted terror attacks ahead of May 9 - chief

MINSK, May 9. /TASS/. Suspects have been detained in Belarus for plotting terrorist attacks on the eve of Victory Day marked on May 9, Chairman of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) Ivan Tertel said on Tuesday.

"These events were linked, according to our estimates, to May 9. It is an attempt to stir up the situation. The president is aware of these things. We apprehended a certain number of individuals who were preparing to commit terror attacks. And we know that [foreign] intelligence agencies are behind this," the KGB chief told reporters, as quoted by the BelTA news agency,

"I do not want to reveal everything today. Tomorrow we will try to say everything," Tertel said adding that those facts would be made public on May 10.

The chairman of the Belarusian State Security Committee explained that on May 10, it will be shown on TV how attempts are made to have "our young people, our students got involved in committing terrorist attacks."

Tertel stated that "the current situation in the world is very, very turbulent."

According to Tertel, the Belarusian authorities expect the situation to escalate around the country.

"By the president’s order, we are working to make sure that nothing that may disturb our citizens’ peace will happen. To this end, we are doing our utmost," he concluded.