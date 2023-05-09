Tokayev, Putin emphasize need to further develop partnership

ASTANA, May 9. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held substantive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his working visit to Russia, and the two presidents emphasized the need to develop the partnership even further, Kazakhstan’s presidential spokesman, Ruslan Zheldibay, told reporters on Tuesday.

"During his working visit to the Russian Federation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a comprehensive conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin," he said.

They touched upon pressing bilateral issues at the meeting.

"They stressed the need to further develop the partnership in a wide range of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties based on mutual respect and for the benefit of the peoples in the two countries," the spokesman said.

Tokayev travelled to Russia on a working visit on May 8-9. On May 9, at Putin’s invitation, Kazakhstan’s president attended a parade on Red Square marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, and also took part in a flower laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall.