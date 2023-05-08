Kazakh President to pay working visit to Russia on May 8-9, take part in Victory Parade

ASTANA, 8 May. /TASS/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Russia on May 8-9 and take part in the parade dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the President of Kazakhstan’s spokesman Ruslan Zheldibay announced on Monday.

"On May 8-9, the head of state will make a working visit to Russia. In the Tver region, the President will visit the Rzhev memorial and honor the memory of the Kazakh soldiers of the 100th and 101st rifle divisions who died in one of the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War. The head of state will also visit the mass grave in the village of Trubino, where his uncle Kasym Boltaev is buried. About 22,000 soldiers and officers called up from Kazakhstan took part in the battle of Rzhev," Zheldibay says on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia).

It was noted that on May 9, at the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the parade dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. "The Russian side invited the leaders of the CIS countries to the solemn event," Zheldibay explained.