MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. A power line, gas pipelines and solar panels have suffered damage in the city of Nikopol in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region, head of the regional military administration Sergey Lysak said on Sunday.

"Three gas pipelines, a power line and 14 solar panels [were damaged]," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, air raid sirens went off in the region.