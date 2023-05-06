Syria's participation in LAS meetings may be resumed as of May 7 — draft resolution

CAIRO, May 6. /TASS/. Syria's full participation in the meetings of the League of Arab States (LAS), as well as in its affiliated organizations, can be restored starting from May 7, 2023, as follows from a draft LAS Council’s resolution to be presented to the Arab foreign ministers at an extraordinary meeting of the LAS Council in Cairo on Sunday.

"To resume the participation of delegations from the Syrian Arab Republic in the meetings of the League of Arab States and all its affiliated organizations and agencies starting from May 7, 2023," reads the draft of the LAS Council’s resolution to be adopted at the level of foreign ministers, quoted by Al Majalla magazine on Saturday.