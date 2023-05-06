Number of casualties in Japanese earthquake rises to 27

TOKYO, May 6. /TASS/. The number of casualties in a series of earthquakes that struck the Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa on Friday has reached 27, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

The report said that all the casualties are residents of the village of Suzu, which was the most affected by the underground tremors. One man was killed as he fell off a ladder during the earthquake. Most of the victims received moderate injuries, but two people were hospitalized in serious condition. Several residential buildings were razed.

The earthquake occurred in the central part of Japan’s main island of Honshu on the coast of the Sea of Japan. The meteorological bureau initially reported that the quake’s magnitude stood at 6.3, but later Japanese seismologists upgraded its magnitude to 6.5. The epicenter was located on the Noto Peninsula in the Ishikawa Prefecture at a depth of about 12 kilometers. A crisis management center has been established under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office to gather and analyze information on the earthquake’s aftereffects. A similar center has been set up at the country’s main police office.