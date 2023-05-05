White House disagrees that conflict in Ukraine poses existential threat to Russia

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. The White House believes that Moscow has no reasons to portray the conflict in Ukraine as an existential threat, a senior White House official has told reporters.

"The Russians have been trying to paint this war as some sort of fight with the West against Russia, NATO against Russia, the United States against Russia," Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby said. "[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has tried to label this <…> like it was some sort of existential threat to Mother Russia. And, of course, it’s not; Russia is the aggressor here."

In the early hours on Wednesday, Ukraine sent two drones to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin, according to the presidential press service. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate how and when it sees fit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said statements by Ukrainian and US officials that they weren’t involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin were laughable. Moscow knows that Kiev chooses the means and targets for its strikes exactly as it’s told by Washington, he said.