Venezuelan president condemns Kiev’s drone attack on Kremlin in call with Putin

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned Kiev’s drone attack on the Kremlin in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the Russian presidential press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"Nicolas Maduro strongly condemned the Kiev regime’s attempt to attack the Kremlin with unmanned aerial vehicles, expressing support for and solidarity with Russia on behalf of the Venezuelan people," the statement reads.

Ukraine tried to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin residence with drones in the early hours of May 3, the Russian presidential press service reported. The Russian military and intelligence services promptly disabled two drones targeted at the Kremlin. Putin was not harmed and continues his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the president. Russia reserves the right to take whatever retaliatory measures it sees fit, the press service added.