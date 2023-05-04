Transnistrian president says investigation cleared Moldova of complicity in March attacks

CHISINAU, May 4. /TASS/. An investigation into the March attacks in Transnistria hasn’t uncovered any evidence that Moldovan special services were involved, Vadim Krasnoselsky, the president of the unrecognized republic, said on Thursday.

He made the announcement during a meeting with Dorota Dlouchy-Suliga, the head of the division for Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus at the European External Action Service.

"An investigation hasn’t turned up any evidence that Moldovan special services were involved in plotting the terrorist attacks. They are clearly traceable to Ukraine," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

Krasnoselsky also said that "the persons that ordered the crime have not been identified either." He expressed regret that "the appeal from the leadership of Transnistria to foreign services to study the materials of the investigation went unanswered."

In March, Transnistria’s Ministry of State Security said that it had thwarted a terrorist attack against the republic’s officials and members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) delegation to Moldova. The perpetrators planned to detonate a car bomb in downtown Tiraspol, the Transnistrian capital. Two suspects were reported to have been detained. Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky stated the attack had been planned at the behest of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).

In April 2022, Transnistria was rocked by a series of terrorist attacks, which began with the shelling of the State Security Ministry building with grenade launchers. Later, the broadcast antennas were blown up at one of the region’s largest radio and television centers located in the Mayak settlement. Military airfields near Tiraspol and Rybnitsa also came under attack, as well as an ammunition depot near the settlement of Cobasna, where some 20,000 tons of ammunition is stored. The attacks caused no casualties. Krasnoselsky pointed out at the time that the trail of the sabotage attacks led to Ukraine. Transnistria imposed the maximum terrorist threat level, which was downgraded from red to yellow on May 25 and remains in effect to this date.