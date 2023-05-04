Top EU diplomat warns against using Kremlin drone attack to escalate conflict

BRUSSELS, May 4. /TASS/. The recent drone attack on the Kremlin should not be used as a pretext to escalate the conflict, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in Brussels on Thursday.

"We call on Russia not to use this alleged attack as an excuse to continue the escalation of the war," he stated upon arrival to an EU development ministers’ meeting.

Kiev tried to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin residence using drones in the early hours of Wednesday, the presidential press service said. The Russian military and intelligence services promptly disabled two drones targeted at the Kremlin. Putin was not harmed and continues his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the president. Russia reserves the right to take whatever retaliatory measures it sees fit, the Kremlin press service noted.