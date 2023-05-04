Parties to Ukrainian conflict should avoid escalation of tensions, says Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, May 4. /TASS/. The parties involved in the military conflict in Ukraine should avoid any actions that could escalate tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.

"The parties concerned should avoid any action leading to escalation," Mao Ning said at a briefing in response to a TASS request to comment on a Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin.

Commenting on another reporter’s question about a possible change in Beijing's plans to send a special envoy to Ukraine after the Kremlin attack, Mao Ning said that China would release the necessary information in a timely manner. "China will continue to play a constructive role together with the international community in facilitating a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," she added.

Early Wednesday morning, Kiev attempted to carry out a strike on the presidential residence inside the Kremlin grounds, the Russian presidential press service said. Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were launched and targeted at the Kremlin. Russian military and security officers promptly took them out, disabling them using electronic warfare systems. Putin was not harmed and is carrying on with his work as usual.

The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the Russian president. Russia retains the right to take retaliatory measures when and how it sees fit.