Armenia, US, Azerbaijan discuss regional security — Armenian foreign ministry

YEREVAN, May 3. /TASS/. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting focusing on regional security, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On May 3, the trilateral meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, National Security Advisor of the US President Jake Sullivan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov took place. Issues related to regional security and stability, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed," the statement said.

"Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the continuous aggressive policy of Azerbaijan towards Nagorno-Karabakh, the occupation of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia do not contribute to the efforts aimed at establishing stability in the region," the statement reads.

The statement said that it was crucial to pull out troops, delimit the border between the two countries based on the Alma-Ata Declaration, and to address the issues related to rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh "within the mechanism of internationally guaranteed dialogue" in order to find a comprehensive solution and to establish lasting stability in the region.