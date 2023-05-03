Blinken says Russia is not prepared to engage in diplomacy on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. Russia is not currently ready to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"As a matter of principle, countries, particularly countries with significant influence like China, if they’re willing to play a positive role in trying to bring peace [to Ukraine], that would be a good thing. But, it starts fundamentally with Vladimir Putin actually making that fundamental decision. We’ve not seen that yet," he said in an online interview with The Washington Post, commenting on prospects for peace talks on Ukraine, including with participation of China.

"There is zero evidence that Russia is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy. To the contrary, we’ve seen the horrific onslaught," he added.

In late February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a document on the political resolution of the Ukraine crisis. It consists of 12 points, including calls for a ceasefire, respect for the legitimate interests of all countries in the field of security, settlement of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the exchange of prisoners of war between Moscow and Kiev, as well as the avoidance of unilateral sanctions without a corresponding decision of the UN Security Council.

China described the dialogue and negotiations as "the only way of resolving the Ukraine crisis" and called on all the parties to support Moscow and Kiev in "their movement towards each other", as well as in the early resumption of a direct dialogue. It was emphasized that the world community should create conditions and provide a venue for the talks to be resumed.