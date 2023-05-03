US not warned about attempted drone attack on Kremlin — news agency

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. US authorities were not warned in advance about the attempted drone attack on the Kremlin, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a US official.

"We are still trying to validate this information [about the drone attack]," the news agency quoted the official as saying. "If there was anything, there was no warning," the source said.

The US State Department and the White House have not yet responded to a TASS request to comment on the incident.

Earlier in the day, the Russian presidential press service said that, early Wednesday morning, Kiev attempted to carry out a strike on the presidential residence inside the Kremlin grounds. Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were launched and targeted at the Kremlin. Russian military and security officers promptly took them out, disabling them using electronic warfare systems. Putin was not harmed and is carrying on with his work as usual.

The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the Russian president. Russia retains the right to take retaliatory measures when and how it sees fit.