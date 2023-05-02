Film director Oliver Stone calls Putin ‘a great leader’

LONDON, May 2. /TASS/. American filmmaker Oliver Stone considers Russian President Vladimir Putin a great leader, as quoted in an interview with British newspaper The Guardian which was published on Tuesday.

"I think Russia is doing a great job with nuclear energy. China is also a leader in that field, although I never was able to penetrate into China, which was a shame for the movie I wish we had. But Putin is a great leader for his country and the people love him," the 76-year old filmmaker said.

Earlier, Stone, who in recent years has turned to documentary investigations, made a film about the Russian President based on a long conversation with him.

In 2016, Stone and Ukrainian director Igor Lopatenok co-produced a film about the events of 2014 entitled "Ukraine on Fire." In 2019, they addressed the subsequent events in the documentary "Revealing Ukraine," which included various interviews, in particular with the Russian President. Both films were shown on Russian television.