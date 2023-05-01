Arab countries take initiative on Syrian crisis settlement — Jordanian foreign minister

BEIRUT, May 1. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Syria greenlighted the roadmap for comprehensive settlement of the Syrian crisis at a meeting in Amman on Monday, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a news conference.

"The Amman meeting opens up a new stage after a 12-year conflict in Syria," he said. "The Arabs are taking the initiative on political settlement of the crisis in a move to put an end to the sufferings of the Syrian people, stop the economic blockade and return refugees to their homeland," the official added, noting that "an expert group would be set up for facilitating the promotion of the settlement process."