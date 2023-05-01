Opposition party leader detained in Moldova on financial fraud charges — prosecutors

CHISINAU, May 1. /TASS/. Prosecutors in Moldova on Monday reported the detention of Marina Tauber, deputy leader of the country’s opposition party Sor, on suspicions of fraud associated with the financing of her party.

"Tauber was detained in Chisinau Airport while attempting to take a flight to Israel," the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office said in a statement on its website. According to it, Tauber previously ignored the ban on leaving her place of residence.

In July 2022, the opposition leader was charged in two criminal cases concerning the falsification of her party’s financial reports and the receipt of funds from an organized crime group. The lawmaker said she was ready to cooperate with the investigation in order to restore justice. She believes the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity may be behind the prosecutors’ decision.