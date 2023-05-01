US top diplomat discusses with Azerbaijan's leader importance of reopening Lachin Corridor

WASHINGTON, May 1. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation late on Sunday with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev discussing the importance of reopening of the Lachin Corridor for commercial and private vehicles, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev today to underscore the importance of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace discussions and pledged continued US support," the statement reads. "Secretary Blinken shared his belief that peace was possible."

"He also expressed the United States’ deep concern that Azerbaijan’s establishment of a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process, and emphasized the importance of reopening the Lachin Corridor to commercial and private vehicles as soon as possible," the statement added.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna stated last Friday after a meeting with her Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan that Azerbaijan’s deployment of a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor violates the agreements that Yerevan and Baku currently have in place.

Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan stated on April 28 that Yerevan had no plans to hold talks with Baku about unblocking the Lachin Corridor, since this issue was settled under the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the full cessation of hostilities. The sides stopped at their positions at that moment, a number of districts went under Baku’s control, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed at the contact line and at the Lachin Corridor.

Lachin Corridor

On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijani activists claiming to be environmentalists blocked the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and the place where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

Baku stated that blocking the road was not the goal of the protest and civilian vehicles could freely move in both directions. However, Yerevan slammed the activity as a provocation by the Azerbaijani authorities aimed at creating a humanitarian disaster in the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pointed out that Nagorno-Karabakh was facing food shortages due to the blocking of the corridor. On December 14, Armenia requested that the European Court of Human Rights compel Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin Corridor.