Sudan’s RSF announces extension of humanitarian ceasefire for 72 hours — spokesman

CAIRO, April 30. /TASS/. The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced the extension of the humanitarian ceasefire that was supposed to expire at midnight, for additional 72 hours, the RSF Spokesman said in a tweeted statement.

"We announce an extension of the humanitarian ceasefire for 72 hours starting at midnight," the spokesman said.

The spokesman reaffirmed the RSF’s commitment to the ceasefire regime, "despite the continued violations" by the Sudanese Armed Forces. The conflicting sides achieved an agreement on a new humanitarian pause on Thursday evening, which was followed by several days of mutual accusations of violation of said pause.

In particular, the Armed Forces stated Sunday that several RSF military convoys were moving towards the capital city of Khartoum from the West, but were destroyed by the army.

"The Armed Forces continue to monitor the rebels’ movements on every inch of the country’s territory and will thwart them with force," the army said on the social media. The armed forces accused the enemy of artillery fire in several parts of Khartoum. The army spokesman told Al Arabiya that the armed forces clear up areas south of the city of Omdurman, pushing the RSF from residential areas. The RSF, in turn, stated that it "repeatedly repelled attacks during ceasefire hours.".