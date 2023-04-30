S-400 air defense system acquired by Turkey from Russia not carrying threat — minister

ANKARA, April 30. /TASS/. The air defense system S-400 acquired by Turkey from Russia carries no threat, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in an interview with the Haberturk TV channel on Sunday, adding that the system is ready for use and will only be used in the event of an attack on the country.

"S-400 has been acquired. The activities on personnel training, storage, use and transportation of the complex, which represents an air defense system of extended range, have been fulfilled. Everything is ready for use at the moment. This is a defense system. It carries no threat to anyone, and it will not until Turkey is attacked," he said, adding that the issue of supply of the second batch of S-400 is under consideration.

Ankara purchased S-400s from Moscow after the US refused to sell the Patriot air defense system to Turkey, the minister noted. "We tell the Americans that we are ready to buy Patriot," he stressed.

Turkey purchased four battalions of S-400 air defense systems from Russia for $2.5 bln earlier. In October 2019, Rosoboronexport reported that the contract to supply the systems had been fulfilled. At that time, Turkey had no air defense systems identical to the S-400.