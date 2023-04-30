Voting turnout at Uzbek constitution referendum exceeds 35% — CEC

TASHKENT, April 30. /TASS/. More than 35% of Uzbek citizens listed as voters had cast their votes on Sunday by 11:00 a.m. local time (9:00 a.m. Moscow time), three hours after polling stations opened, at the referendum on amendments to the country’s constitution, deputy head of the Central Election Commission Bakhrom Kuchkarov said on Sunday.

"By 11:00 a.m. 6,820,838 people had cast votes on the territory of our republic, which makes 35.13% of voters," he told a briefing.

According to Uzbekistan’s legislation, the referendum will be recognized valid if more than 50% of listed voters participate in it.