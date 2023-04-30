US sees some key nations sit out its standoff with Russia, China — newspaper

WASHINGTON, April 30. /TASS/. US intelligence notes that a number of influential states, including Brazil, Egypt, India and Pakistan, are not inclined to support Washington in its standoff with Moscow and Beijing, the Washington Post wrote on Saturday.

According to the publication, "President Biden’s global agenda faces significant challenges as major developing nations seek to evade the intensifying standoff between the United States, Russia and China and, in some cases, exploit that rivalry for their own gain." This is according to classified American intelligence assessments that leaked online, the newspaper specifies.

The article stressed that Brazil, Egypt, India and Pakistan are unwilling to unequivocally support one side or the other "in an era when America is no longer the world’s unchallenged superpower." According to US intelligence agencies, influential regional powers tend "to sit out" in light of the rivalry between Washington, Moscow and Beijing. It is also stated that Russia "demonstrates the ability to deflect Western pressure." While key U.S. allies in Europe and East Asia have backed Biden's Ukraine campaign and are providing more weapons while ditching Russian energy, Washington has faced resistance elsewhere.

"According to one of the leaked documents, Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs, argued in March that her country can "no longer try to maintain a middle ground between China and the United States," the newspaper says.

She stressed in a memo that cooperation with China is "real strategic" for Pakistan. According to the American side, in February, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif consulted with a subordinate on the issue of the anti-Russian resolution of the UN General Assembly. During the discussion, one of Sharif's aides stated that the support for the resolution would interfere with negotiations with Russia on trade and energy issues. Pakistan ultimately abstained from voting on the resolution.

"India, likewise, appeared to avoid taking sides between Washington and Moscow," the article says. According to US intelligence, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of India, Ajit Doval, expressed New Delhi's readiness to support Moscow on international platforms. Doval also allegedly noted that India "would not deviate from the principled position it had taken in the past" and would not support the said anti-Russian resolution in the UN General Assembly, the newspaper wrote.