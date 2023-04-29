Russia records 5,990 daily COVID-19 cases, 32 fatalities

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia increased by 5,990 over the past day, with 32 fatalities, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

A day before, Russia reported 6,548 daily novel coronavirus cases and 31 fatalities. In total, Russia has recorded 22,845,868 COVID-19 cases and 398,271 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic in the county, the latest figures indicate.

Coronavirus recoveries increased by 7,186 over the past 24 hours compared to 7,775 a day before, totaling 22,244,169, the crisis center reported.

As many as 920 people were hospitalized with the novel coronavirus in Russia over the past day compared to 905 a day before (a growth of 1.7%). The number of hospitalized patients increased in 33, decreased in 42 and remained unchanged in ten more Russian regions, the figures show.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 763 over the past day compared to 926 a day before, totaling 3,506,011. As many as six coronavirus patients died in the Russian capital over the past 24 hours (compared to five a day before), with fatalities totaling 48,683. Recoveries grew by 744 over the past day to 3,316,329, the latest figures suggest.

St. Petersburg recorded 570 new coronavirus cases and 698 recoveries over the past day, which totaled 1,939,121 and 1,895,914, respectively, since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Coronavirus fatalities increased by eight over the past day to 37,613, the latest figures indicate.