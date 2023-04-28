Serbian president says he is in good health, continues working as scheduled — TV

BELGRADE, April 28. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, following reports of his hospitalization, said that he was feeling well and was not canceling his scheduled travel.

"Everything is fine with me, today I am going on a scheduled trip to the Zajecar District at 12 p.m. (1 p.m. Moscow time - TASS), the Pink TV channel quoted him as saying.

Analysts noted that the opposition’s claims of the president’s poor health "were speculation."

Earlier, media outlets reported that Vucic was hospitalized on Thursday night.