General Lentsov appointed commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian Ground Forces Deputy Commander Colonel General Alexander Lentsov has been appointed as the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.

"Starting on April 25, 2023, Russian Ground Forces Deputy Commander Colonel General A.I. Lentsov has been appointed as the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh," the document reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, 30 Russian peacekeeping observation posts monitor the compliance with the ceasefire regime around the clock. No regime violations were registered in the past 24 hours.