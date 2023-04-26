Russia records 6,012 daily COVID cases, 33 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,012 over the past day to 22,826,827, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 5,093 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,165 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 13% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 31 regions, while in 47 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 1,339 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 934 over the past day versus 569 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,503,418, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 636 over the past day versus 612 a day earlier, reaching 1,937,306.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,582 over the past day, reaching 22,221,995, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier some 7,397 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 33 over the past day, reaching 398,175, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 35 COVID-19 deaths were registered.