Tajikistan wipes out two terrorists on its border with Afghanistan

DUSHANBE, April 26. /TASS/. Two members of an international terrorist cell were killed while attempting to illegally cross the state border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan; the terrorists are currently being identified, Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, "two members of an international terrorist cell crossed the state border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan with the aim of conducting terrorist activities <…>. The terrorists were eliminated in a joint anti-terror operation by the republic’s law enforcement agencies," the Tajik security body said in a statement. According to it, the incident took place in the Vanj District of the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous province.

Two Kalashnikov assault rifles, two pistols, eight hand grenades, 12 boxes of cartridges, 19 packages containing explosives, as well as two special communication devices and two mobile phones were found at the scene, the committee specified. A criminal probe has been launched into the incident, and a search for accomplices is currently being conducted.

No casualties among either police or civilians have been reported.