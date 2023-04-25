Sweden expels five Russian diplomats — TV

STOCKHOLM, April 25. /TASS/. Sweden is expelling five Russian diplomats, the country’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told the SVT television channel on Tuesday.

"Their activities on our territory were inconsistent with their diplomatic status," the minister said.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Russian Ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev was summoned to the ministry and informed that "five employees of the Russian embassy in Sweden have to leave the country due to activity that’s inconsistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

Sweden also expelled three Russian diplomats in April last year.