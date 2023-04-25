Venezuelan top diplomat praises results of Lavrov’s visit to republic

CARACAS, April 25. /TASS/. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto highly commended the results of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov’s visit to the Bolivarian republic last week.

"The visit by Sergey Lavrov to Venezuela was very positive. We discussed a great deal of issues of bilateral relations and analyzed the agreements concluded between our countries," he told TASS.

"Since 2001, our countries have signed 188 agreements and held 16 meetings of the high-level Venezuelan-Russian commission," he specified.

During Lavrov’s visit to Venezuela, the sides "harmonized both countries’ positions on the international scene in defense of the principles of the UN Charter and condemned the illegal restrictive measures taken against Venezuela and the Russian Federation," Venezuela’s top diplomat said.

"Venezuela and Russia maintain the relations of a strategic alliance. We welcomed the inclusion of Venezuela in Russia’s recently adopted foreign policy concept," he stressed.

Lavrov’s visit "further bolstered the ties of friendship between our peoples," Venezuela’s top diplomat said.