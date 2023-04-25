Colombia orders Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido to leave country — report

BUENOS AIRES, April 25. /TASS/. Colombian authorities ordered former Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who entered the country illegally, to leave Colombia, the El Tiempo newspaper reported Tuesday, citing sources in the government.

According to the report, Guaido was also forbidden from making any public statements in Colombia. He is expected to depart from Bogota to the US.

Earlier on Monday, Guaido announced that he left Venezuela and is currently in Colombia. According to the former opposition figure, he arrived for a conference on the Venezuelan political crisis that takes place in Bogota and plans to request meetings with attending international delegations. After that, the Colombian Foreign Ministry published a statement saying that Bogota did not invite the politician to the meeting and does not expect his attendance. Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva confirmed that Guaido entered the country in an "improper manner."