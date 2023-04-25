Lavrov's conversation with UN’s Guterres focused on situation in Ukraine — statement

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine was in the focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Monday.

"The discussion focused on the situation in Ukraine and around it. The minister once again described in detail the reasons behind the ongoing crisis, the progress and the goals of the special military operation, aimed at elimination of threats to Russia’s national security. He harshly criticized the behavior of Western states that use the UN platform for promotion of politicized anti-Russian initiatives that can only prolong the ongoing crisis," the statement reads.