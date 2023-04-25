Morocco evacuates over 200 citizens from Sudan — Foreign Ministry

RABAT, April 25. /TASS/. Moroccan authorities commenced evacuation of its citizens from Sudan, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

"Due to the recent events in the Republic of Sudan and deterioration of the security situation in this brotherly country, King Mohammed VI ordered to ensure the return of Moroccan citizens to their homeland," the Ministry said.

The embassy in Sudan transported over 200 Moroccan citizens from the capital city of Khartoum to Port Sudan. They will be brought home by plane later.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the governing Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near military bases in the cities of Merowe and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 have been wounded.