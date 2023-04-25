US was unable to set up ‘cold shower’ for Russian delegation to UN — Belarusian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. The US failed to set up a "cold shower" for the Russian delegation in the UN, Belarusian Permanent Representative to the organization Valentin Rybakov told reporters Tuesday.

"I was present since the very beginning of the Security Council meeting. And the level of attendance of delegations does not make it possible to talk about any cold shower, because envoy and deputy foreign ministers were in attendance, there was a lot of speeches. So, in regards to a cold shower, I believe, these were some wishes and intentions that were completely not implemented," he said.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a UN Security Council meeting on issues of multipolarity. On Tuesday, he will hold a meeting on the Middle Eastern settlement.