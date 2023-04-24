No bombs found in unattended suitcases near Russian embassy in US

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. The incident near the Russian embassy in the United States is over, no suspicious objects or explosive devices have been found in two unattended suitcases near the embassy’s building, an embassy spokesman told TASS on Monday.

"The road [near the embassy] has been unblocked. Bomb specialists have found nothing suspicious [in the suitcases], only personal belongings. There were no explosive devices. The situation has stabilized and is calm," he said, adding that the woman who left the two suitcases has not yet been identified.

"At 12:43, an Asian looking middle-aged woman <...> left two suitcases near the main gate [of the embassy on Wisconsin Avenue]. She stayed near them for about eight minutes, then casually left the spot where she left behind her belongings," the embassy said.

Traffic near the embassy has been restricted.

"We immediately called the [US] Secret Service about the matter. They were given data from the video surveillance cameras, which recorded the woman’s appearance. They are now conducting a search operation," the embassy said.