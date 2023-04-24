Russian peacekeepers in talks with Baku over situation in Lachin corridor

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. All traffic through the Lachin corridor has been blocked since April 23 as a result of "unilateral and uncoordinated" actions by Azerbaijan; the command of the Russian peacekeepers is holding negotiating with Baku, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a news release concerning the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on Monday.

"On April 23, 2023, as a result of unilateral and uncoordinated actions by the Azerbaijani side, traffic was blocked through the Lachin corridor in the area of the Russian peacekeeping contingent's monitoring post N. 1 (the bridge across the Khakari River)," the news release reads. "The command of the peacekeeping contingent is holding talks with the Azerbaijani side."

The Russian military said that there had been a violation of the ceasefire in Mardakert district. No one was injured. The peacekeeping contingent’s command is investigating the incident.