Kiev plotted attack on Moscow back in February — newspaper

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities were planning to attack Moscow in February, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing leaked Pentagon and intelligence documents.

According to the newspaper, chief of the Ukrainian defense ministry’s intelligence directorate, Kirill Budanov, ordered one of his officers "to get ready for mass strikes on 24 February," the anniversary of the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. Officials in Washington were monitoring Kiev’s plans and on February 22 the CIA released a classified report saying that Kiev "had agreed, at Washington’s request, to postpone strikes" on Moscow.

The US mass media reported earlier that the Pentagon and the US Department of Justice had launched a probe into the leak of secret documents about Washington and NATO’s plans to train Ukrainian soldiers ahead of an offensive against Russia. Numerous documents on the schedules of arms supplies and the strength of forces were leaked to social networks, including Twitter and Telegram. The New York Times reported on April 7 that another batch of secret American documents related to Ukraine had appeared on the internet. Apart from that, according to the newspaper, the leaks included documents on the Middle East and China.

Jack Teixeira, 21, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was arrested in connection with the leak case.